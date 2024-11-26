Jaishankar meets Blinken in Italy, discusses state of world, India-US partnership

Rome, Nov 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward.

Advertisment

The 69-year-old union minister, who is in Italy on an official visit from November 24-26 to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, met Blinken in Fiuggi.

"Always good to meet @SecBlinken, this time in Fiuggi, Italy. Discussed the state of the world and India-US partnership, which continues to move forward," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, the external affairs minister met South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. “Pleasure to meet @FMChoTaeyul of RoK at the G7 FMM in Fiuggi. Value our conversation on the global situation,” he posted on X.

Advertisment

On Monday, Jaishankar met his counterparts from several countries, including the UK, France and Ukraine, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors as well as regional and international developments. PTI GSP GSP