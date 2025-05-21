Jaishankar meets Danish PM, thanks Denmark for support in combating terrorism

Copenhagen, May 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism as he held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

Jaishankar arrived here in the evening in the second leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

In a post on X, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for "warmly receiving" him in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for Denmark's unwavering support in combating terrorism.

"Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism," he said in the X post.

Jaishankar appreciated Prime Minister Frederiksen's guidance in advancing India-Denmark partnership and highlighted the shared commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable solutions.

"Value PM Frederiksen's guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership and widen the canvas of our cooperation," he wrote.