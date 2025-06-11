Jaishankar meets EU Parliament Prez, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Brussels: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola here and discussed ways to further strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, also met leaders of the European Parliament and welcomed their support for "stronger" India-EU relations.

"A warm conversation with @EP_President Roberta Metsola in Brussels this morning. Discussed further strengthening of India-EU parliamentary ties, building upon our shared values of democracy and pluralism," he said in a post on X.

"Value her positive sentiments on advancing our partnership in trade, technology and security," the minister added.

Metsola said she was delighted to welcome Jaishankar to the European Parliament.

"As negotiations on a free trade agreement advance, we look forward to transform commitments into actions and to strengthen the strategic partnership between Europe and India," she added.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe a month after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, said he had a "pleasure interacting" with European Parliament members Angelika Niebler, Urmas Paet, Pilar del Castillo, Vladimir Prebilič, and Winkler Gyula on Tuesday.

"Welcomed their support for stronger India-EU ties. Also appreciate their understanding of India’s right to defend itself against terrorism," he said, adding that they "exchanged perspectives on global developments and regional issues." Jaishankar has also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and praised her "strong condemnation" of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity in combating terrorism.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, following which India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.