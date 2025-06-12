Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks France for support against terrorism

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met President Emmanuel Macron here and thanked him for France’s strong message of support in the fight against terrorism.

Jaishankar is on a three-nation visit to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, especially in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Honoured to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thanked him for France’s strong message of support in the fight against terrorism,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

“Our discussions reflected the trust, comfort and ambition of our Strategic Partnership,” he added.

Honoured to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi.



Thanked him for France’s strong message of support in the fight against terrorism.



Our discussions reflected the trust, comfort and ambition of our Strategic Partnership.



🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4eeGwKjFP8 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2025

Jaishankar was in Brussels on Wednesday where he met top European Union leaders and discussed ways to further strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives prompted India to carry out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.