Jaishankar meets Indonesia's Foreign Min; discusses bilateral ties

Kazan, Oct 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and discussed further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar is in Kazan as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation to take part in the BRICS Summit.

"Delighted to meet FM Sugiono @Menlu_RI of Indonesia today in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Congratulated him on his new assignment. Discussed further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said on X.

Sugiono was earlier this week inducted as Indonesia’s foreign minister in the Red and White Cabinet of Prabowo Subianto, who was inaugurated as the 8th president of Indonesia on October 20.

"Good to meet so many counterparts at the BRICS dinner tonight," the minister said on X. PTI PY PY PY