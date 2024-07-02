Jaishankar meets Kazakhstan's Deputy PM; exchanges views on regional and global issues

Astana, Jul 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu here and discussed expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats.

Jaishankar, who arrived here earlier in the day to represent India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on July 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to skip it, also exchanged views on regional and global issues with Nurtleu, who also holds the portfolio as Foreign Minister.

"Delighted to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazhakstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India’s increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues," the minister added.

Earlier, Jaishankar was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev upon his arrival at the airport here. He was greeted by the prominent members of the Indian community when he reached his hotel.

The situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict and boosting overall security cooperation among the SCO member countries are expected to figure in the summit.

Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Astana for the summit.

The SCO comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

India was the chair of the SCO last year. It hosted the SCO Summit in the virtual format in July last year.

India's association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of SCO at the Astana summit in 2017.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017. PTI ZH ZH