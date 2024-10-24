Jaishankar meets leaders from Global South at BRICS Outreach session

Kazan, Oct 24 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held informal interactions with several leaders from the Global South on the margins of the BRICS Outreach session here.

Advertisment

Jaishankar was representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third day of the BRICS Summit for participating in the BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting.

“Pleased to meet FM @araghchi of Iran today in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Outreach session. Our conversation focused on regional developments,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Before the BRICS Outreach meet started, Jaishankar also interacted informally with his counterparts from Indonesia, Sugiono; Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan; United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Al Nahyan, and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa among others.

Advertisment

He also interacted with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and exchanged pleasantries with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying in a post on X: “The inclusive platform BRICS Plus/Outreach has proven its worth by enabling the BRICS group participants to engage in a direct and open dialogue with their friends and partners.” According to state-run TASS news agency, the Outreach/BRICS Plus is an extended format, which includes more than the 10 BRICS members.

The meeting was attended by delegates from nearly 40 countries, including leaders of a number of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Asian, African, West Asian, and Latin American countries.

Advertisment

It also had heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary General Guterres. PTI NPK NPK NPK