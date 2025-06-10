Jaishankar meets members of European Parliament in Belgium

Brussels, Jun 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met members of the European Parliament during his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe, met the officials on Monday along with the Indian Ambassador to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Saurabh Kumar.

In a post on X, he said it was “good to meet” David McAllister, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Sandro Gozi, Chair of the Delegation to EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, and Greek parliamentarian Nikos Papandreou.

The meetings followed an interaction with members of the Indian community on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with his Belgium counterpart Maxime Prevot on deepening bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, technology, defence and security, clean energy and mobility.

During his week-long tour of Europe, Jaishankar will also hold talks with leaders of the European Union and France to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.