Jaishankar meets newly-appointed UK Foreign Secretary Cameron; congratulates him on his appointment

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron here and held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of the bilateral strategic partnership.

The meeting came hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed the former premier back into the frontline government as his new Foreign Secretary in a dramatic reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of general elections next year.

The reshuffle came on a day when outgoing foreign secretary James Cleverly was scheduled for bilateral talks with Jaishankar, who is in the UK for a five-day official visit during which he held tea-time talks with Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Sunday.

"A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office. Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He added that he also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific with Cameron.

"Look forward to working with him closely," the minister added.

Cleverly was appointed as Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Cameron served as the UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016.