Jaishankar meets UAE's DPM, discuss ways to further strengthen strategic partnership

Dubai, Jan 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Dubai's Crown Prince and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Hamdan bin Mohammed and discussed ways to further strengthen the UAE-India strategic partnership and enhance people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Monday on a three-day visit to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and add new momentum to the India-UAE relationship.

"Delighted to meet Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed. A warm conversation on our deep bonds of friendship and taking them forward for the good of our people," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The crown prince said he discussed with the minister "ways to further strengthen the UAE-India strategic partnership and enhance people-to-people ties".

Jaishankar handed him an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit New Delhi in April.

"I was pleased to receive an invitation from the Prime Minister of India to visit the country in April. The enduring relationship between our nations, guided by our leadership, has raised UAE-India relations to new heights," Hamdan said in a post on X.

"Our partnership serves as an exemplary model for bilateral cooperation, contributing to regional and global stability," he added.

On Monday, Jaishankar met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Modi.

"Discussed the continued progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Value his guidance for its future growth," he said.

Earlier, the minister met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral ties.

He also interacted with members of the Observer Research Foundation Middle East Think Tank Council in Abu Dhabi. "A welcome initiative for fostering greater exchange of ideas and perspectives in the Indian Subcontinent and Middle East region," he later posted on X.

He also met with the Raisina US-India AI Fellows and members of the Raisina India-US Taskforce on Responsible AI, in Abu Dhabi. PTI ZH ZH