Jaishankar meets UAE’s top leadership

Dubai, Dec 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the top leadership of the UAE and had a productive discussion on deepening economic and defence cooperation.

Jaishankar participated in the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, which concluded on Sunday.

Following that, he co-chaired the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"Honoured to call on Vice President HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the UAE today in Abu Dhabi. Had a productive discussion on deepening economic and defence cooperation," the External Affairs Minister posted on X.

He also met the CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

The company is a state-owned global investment firm that acts as one of the sovereign wealth funds of the government of Abu Dhabi.

"Pleased to meet HE Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, MD & Group CEO, @Mubadala Investment Company.Exchanged views on the global geo-economic situation and the need to further strengthen relations between India-UAE. Also apprised him of emerging opportunities for economic cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

On Tuesday, he will pay a visit to Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

Jaishankar will also meet President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. PTI AMS