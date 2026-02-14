Jaishankar reiterates India’s support for UNSC reform during meeting with G7 counterparts in Germany

Munich, Feb 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his counterparts from the G7 countries as he reiterated India’s support for reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) at the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting comes after India concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) with the 27-nation European Union in January.

Jaishankar in a social media post said he was pleased to engage with G7 Foreign Ministers and reiterated India’s support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council.

The external affairs minister said he emphasised India’s role in “safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure”.

“Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7,” the minister added.

Jaishankar started his Munich Security Conference with a roundtable ‘Delhi Decided: Mapping India’s Policy Calculus’, organised by the Ananta Aspen Centre, a non-partisan organisation.

The external affairs minister said he highlighted the “importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity”.

In a discussion with Indrani Bagchi, CEO Ananta Centre, Jaishankar said he also noted the significance of the India-EU FTA and the India-US trade deal in that regard.

“The discussion looked at India’s growth strategy, the choices before key partners, and why strategic autonomy remains a steady anchor as global dynamics evolve,” the Ananta Centre said.

India and the 27-nation bloc on January 27 announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement.

The free trade agreement that will account for almost a quarter of the global GDP will reduce tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports to the EU and cut duties on over 97 per cent of the EU's exports to India, according to officials.

The UN@80 initiative was launched by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in March 2025. This initiative focuses on improving organisational efficiency, reviewing mandate implementation, and aligning programmes to be more integrated and responsive.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference is taking place from February 13 to 15. Nearly 50 heads of state and government would be in attendance. This includes leaders from most European countries, alongside a large delegation from the German government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. PTI GSP GSP