Jaishankar, Rubio discuss India-US ties, global issues on ASEAN sidelines

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio here and discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

"Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar said in an X post.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is "very near" to concluding.

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held separate talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. The 11-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential blocs in the region, with India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, being its dialogue partners.

Malaysia is hosting the annual ASEAN summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping. PTI GRS GRS GRS