Jaishankar stresses India-China cooperation to maintain G20 integrity in ‘polarised’ global situation

Johannesburg, Feb 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised the joint efforts of India and China in maintaining the integrity of the G20 amid a “polarised” global situation.

Jaishankar is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“We should recognise that in a polarised global situation, our two countries have worked hard to preserve and protect the G20 as an institution. This in itself testifies to the importance of international cooperation,” he said in his opening remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting here.

Wang said after the successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan in Russia last year, exchanges at all levels between the two countries have been restored in an orderly manner, according to a press release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The meeting of Special Representatives on border issues have reached a consensus on properly handling specific differences, Wang said.

Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are the Special Representatives for the India-China border mechanism.

The two met in December last year and agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace at borders and promote stable India-China ties.

Wang said it is in line with the common expectations of the people of the two countries to restore mutual trust and achieve win-win cooperation.

The two sides should follow the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries as the fundamental guideline to ensure that bilateral relations are always on the right track, he said.

China is willing to work with India to plan commemorative activities for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, he said.

South Africa is hosting the G20 for 2025, with this meeting marking the beginning of a series of engagements scheduled throughout the year.

As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays a critical role in steering the global economy through the significant challenges it faces.

The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union and the European Union.

Jaishankar noted that forums like the G20 have provided opportunities for India and China to engage in dialogue, even during challenging periods in their bilateral relationship.

“Such gatherings have provided an opportunity for our interaction, even when our ties were going through a difficult phase,” he said.

Reflecting on the developments since his last meeting with Wang in Rio de Janeiro during the G20 Summit in November 2024, Jaishankar acknowledged ongoing diplomatic exchanges.

“Our NSA and Foreign Secretary have visited China and there have been discussions about various aspects of our relationship. These have included management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as well as other dimensions of our ties. I am glad today to have a further exchange of views,” Jaishankar said as he recalled that India and China are members of the G20, SCO and BRICS.

“There are also regional and global issues of mutual interest, where an exchange of perspectives will be to our mutual benefit. I am glad today to have a further exchange of views,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Wang described the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last summer as “the most important thing last year” in the bilateral relationship.

“Our leaders set out the overall direction of improving this relationship and through our leaders we affirm that China and India, as two Asian civilisations and neighbours should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation, should trust each other, and contribute to each other’s success.

“This relationship has been on an upward, improving and developing trajectory,” he said. PTI FH KJV SCY GSP GSP