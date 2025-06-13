Jaishankar terms 'unrealistic' third party involvement in bilateral issues

Marseilles (France), Jun 13 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said it is “unrealistic” for a third party to insert themselves or to offer to do something if two countries are not prepared for it.

Jaishankar was speaking during a panel discussion of an event hosted by a think tank here, when he was asked a specific question about a possible role India can play in easing the situation in the middle east with reference to the latest attack by Israel on Iran.

“What can India do? We are a country which has good relations with both Israel and Iran. We have issued a statement, as indeed, have many other countries, about what's going on. But, I do eventually put it to you that in any situation, not just this one, ultimately, it is very much for the parties involved to make up their minds,” the minister said.

“It's very unrealistic for someone outside to insert themselves or to offer to do something if they are not prepared for it. The issue is how their own dynamic is going to unfold, and whether, at some point of time, a country like India or somebody else, for that matter, can be of particular help,” he said.

Jaishankar did not mention any names but he was apparently referring to repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan with “phone calls and trade”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The four days of on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides on May 10.

Trump on May 10 claimed that the US has stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. However, India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the DGMOs of the two militaries.

Trump has since then repeated the claim at least a dozen times on various occasions. On Thursday too, Trump asserted that he “can solve anything” and said India and Pakistan have had a long time rivalry over Kashmir and he will bring the two nations together. PTI NPK ZH NPK NPK