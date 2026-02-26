Jaishankar urges UNHRC, UN bodies to advocate zero-tolerance for terrorist acts

Geneva, Feb 26 (PTI) India remains firm and uncompromising in its opposition to terrorism in all its forms, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, asserting there can be no justification, especially when innocent lives are targeted.

“Confronting terrorism requires collective resolve,” Jaishankar said and urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to “advocate zero-tolerance for terrorist acts.” Jaishankar was virtually addressing the High-Level Segment of the 61st session of the UNHRC on Wednesday when he pointed out that India seeks to find and expand common ground in a world marred by conflict, polarisation and uncertainty.

“We have consistently underlined dialogue over confrontation, consensus over division, and human-centric development over narrow interests,” he said.

“We remain firm and uncompromising Mr President in our opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as well. Terrorism is among the most egregious violations of human rights and there can be no justification, especially when innocent lives are targeted.

“Confronting terrorism requires collective resolve, and we look at this Council and to the United Nations at large to advocate zero-tolerance for terrorist acts,” Jaishankar said.

Asserting that India's vision is rooted in the understanding that the insecurity of any region, or the marginalisation of any group, eventually undermines the rights and well-being of all, the minister said, “India approaches this Council with the conviction that human rights are best advanced through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity or double standards.” Jaishankar said India's humanitarian outreach has been guided by empathy rather than just geography. Whether through disaster relief, medical supplies, vaccines, food grains or development partnerships, India has been a dependable partner of first resort for many, he added.

At the outset, Jaishankar drew attention to how India began the current High Level Segment as an elected member of the Human Rights Council, and said, New Delhi's mandate reflects the trust and expectations of the international community, especially of partners in the Global South.

“For us, human rights are not abstract ideals, but an integral part of our civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam that sees the world as one family,” he added.

The minister underscored how in recent years, the devastating impact of pandemic, climate change, geopolitical tensions and economic stress have exacerbated existing inequities, and how, for many communities, these translate into lost years of schooling, pressures on food and fuel security, and mounting debt burdens. “All these erode the promise of human rights and backsliding on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” Jaishankar added.

The minister also spoke about how India has been investing in developing human capacities at an unprecedented scale and how the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has enabled hundreds of millions to access welfare benefits, financial services and public schemes, with transparency and minimal leakage.

“Our DPI experience has also been shared as a global public good with our partners, reaffirming that technology can and must be a force multiplier for human rights, not a new fault line,” he added. PTI NPK NPK NPK