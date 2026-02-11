Jamaat chief stresses positive ties with India ahead of elections in B'desh

Dhaka, Feb 11 (PTI) Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said that his party would work to build “strong, respectful and mutually beneficial” relations with India if voted to power. Rahman made the comments during a meeting with a group of journalists in Dhaka on the eve of the general elections. Rahman emphasised national unity, equal citizenship and constructive relations with neighbouring countries, including India.

"We seek positive relationships with our neighbouring countries and with friends around the world. India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority. Our goal is not to create conflict but to build partnerships for development and peace. Mutual respect and trust are essential," he said.

Bangladesh will hold its first general elections since the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Jamaat-e-Islami, leading an 11-party alliance, has emerged as the main rival to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led coalition.

Addressing apprehensions regarding minorities, the Jamaat chief rejected any form of discrimination. "Regardless of their religion, they are all Bangladeshi citizens. There are no second-class citizens in my country. I do not consider anyone a minority. We are all Bangladeshis, and everyone is a first-class citizen. We do not endorse divisions based on minority or majority," he asserted.

He further stressed that progress depends on true inclusion. "Without inclusion, we cannot proceed as a country. But inclusion does not mean labelling people differently. It means recognising that all of us are Bangladeshi first." Hindus form the largest religious minority in Bangladesh, comprising approximately 8 per cent of the population.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a key minority advocacy group, has documented over 2,000 incidents of communal violence from August 2024 onward.

Highlighting public sentiment, Rahman noted the clear demand for change. "Today, the public wants meaningful political reform and a stronger democratic system. We respect the will of the people. Their choice is the essence of democracy, just like in other democratic nations around the world," he said.

Responding to concerns over the election's credibility, particularly following a ban on the Awami League's participation and fears of violence, he assured full cooperation. "We are committed to ensuring that this election is credible, transparent, and fair. Multiple parties are participating, and the people will cast their votes freely. We urge everyone to remain peaceful and responsible. This is not a time for division or unnecessary conflict. It is a time for unity and national responsibility," he added. On criticisms related to women's rights under potential Jamaat influence, he said his party respects women’s rights and the aspirations of youth. PTI RK RD ZH RD RD RD