Japan Airlines plane catches fire upon landing at Tokyo's Haneda airport

New Delhi: A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames as it touched down on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport. Startling footage aired on NHK, a Japanese broadcaster, revealed flames emerging from the windows and beneath the aircraft, with the runway also ablaze.

According to NHK, the plane, identified as Japan Airlines Flight 516, had departed from Sapporo and reportedly collided with a coast guard plane. All 379 passengers and crew members on board were successfully evacuated, as confirmed by the airline.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

"We are currently assessing the extent of the damage," stated the airline in response to the incident, according to NHK reports.

The ill-fated flight, originating from New Chitose airport, took off at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.

NHK quoted JAL as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.

Japan's Coast Guard said it is checking reports about a collision between its aircraft and the JAL flight on fire. It had no further details.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.