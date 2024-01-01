Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up emergency control room

New Delhi: Indian Embassy in Japan Monday set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami.

The Embassy issued Emergency numbers and email IDs on which people may contact them for any assistance.

Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance. pic.twitter.com/oMkvbbJKEh — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) January 1, 2024

A major earthquake measuring 7.6 on Richter scale cut more than 33,500 households from power.

Several major highways are closed round the epicentre of a series of major earthquakes in central Japan, the road operator said.

Japan issued tsunami alerts and told people to evacuate coastal areas after a series of strong quakes on its western coastline.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

There were a total of 21 shocks measuring over 4.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired more than an hour after the initial alert. Several aftershocks also rocked the region.

A tsunami of about 3 meters (about 10 feet) high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan. Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities. But he said it was critical for people in coastal areas to get away from the oncoming tsunami.

“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” he said.

NHK TV footage showed a room shaken by the quake, with hanging laundry swaying from side to side and a computer on a desk rattling. Reports of major damage were not immediately available. NHK reported that some electric poles were toppled and roads were cracked.