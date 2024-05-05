Japanese Foreign Minister holds talks with Nepal's top leadership

Kathmandu, May 5 (PTI) Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko on Sunday met Nepal's top leadership here and discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations to elevate economic and development cooperation as well as cultural and people-to-people ties. Kamikawa arrived in Nepal earlier Sunday on a day-long visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha - her first trip to Nepal since assuming office.

She met Shrestha at the Foreign Ministry and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties and cooperation. They discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations to elevate economic and development cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

It said that they also discussed cultural ties and people-to-people relations.

The two leaders discussed enhancing support and cooperation in Nepal's major developmental priorities, including agriculture, hydro-power, infrastructure development, connectivity, export promotion, industrial production, foreign investment and tourism sectors.

The matters discussed during the meeting included the role of Japan's experience, knowledge, skill, and technology in multiple sectors such as industrial development, agriculture, hydroelectricity, and infrastructure development in Nepal. Japan's assistance in Nepal's flagship programme to launch tunnel technology in developing road infrastructures was also featured during their talks.

Both sides also discussed matters relating to enhancing cooperation between two countries at bilateral, regional as well as multilateral levels in the areas of mutual interest, the foreign ministry said.

As the Year 2026 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-Japan diplomatic relations, the two leaders underscored the need to commemorate the milestone with high-level exchanges and various events. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shrestha said they dwelt on broadening economic cooperation between the two countries besides deliberating on various international affairs.

“Various international issues were also discussed,” he said, adding that no agreement or memorandum of understanding was signed as it was a goodwill visit.

Later, the Japanese Foreign Minister called on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' separately.

"Longstanding relationship between Nepal and Japan was discussed, focusing on the issues of common interest related to economic cooperation and exchanges," the prime minister wrote on X.

Prime Minister Prachanda said the Japanese government has been consistently supporting Nepal’s economic and social development since the establishment of diplomatic ties and expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its contribution to Nepal’s infrastructure and socio-economic sectors.

"The high-level visit between Nepal and Japan will further strengthen diplomatic relations,” the prime minister’s secretariat quoted him as saying at the meeting, according to the Kathmandu Post newspaper. “I am confident such visits will take place in the coming days.” Foreign Minister Shrestha hosted a dinner in honour of the Japanese counterpart, who left Kathmandu on Sunday night after concluding her day-long visit.

The Japanese embassy in Kathmandu last week expressed hope that the foreign minister’s visit “will give a good impetus for further strengthening our friendly relationship towards the year 2026, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal.” She was the fourth Japanese foreign minister to visit Nepal post-September 1956 when the two countries established diplomatic relations. The Kathmandu Post newspaper last week quoted a joint secretary at Nepal’s Foreign Ministry as saying the discussions will revolve around broader issues of bilateral and mutual interests, including Nepal’s vote and support in several international elections at the United Nations and other multilateral forums where Japan is contesting.

There is also a strategic motive behind the visit as Japan is embracing its role as a middle power and wants to expand its footprint in Asia, the official said. PTI SBP ZH ZH