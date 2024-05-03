Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko to visit Nepal on May 5

Kathmandu, May 3 (PTI) Kamikawa Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will be here for a day-long trip on May 5, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

“Yoko will meet and hold bilateral talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha. During her visit, she will also pay courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

She is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Shrestha, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

Yoko is scheduled to depart from Kathmandu the same day, the Foreign Ministry added.