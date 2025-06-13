Japanese PM Ishiba condoles loss of lives in Ahmedabad plane crash

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, a statement said.

The AI 171 flight to London, which crashed soon after taking off on Thursday afternoon from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashed into a medical college complex, leaving 265 people dead.

Ishiba, in a message of condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he was in deep sorrow upon hearing the news of the loss of many precious lives in the accident.

"On behalf of the Government of Japan and the people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” a statement quoted Ishiba as saying.

Ishiba also issued messages of condolences to the UK, Portugal, and Canada, the statement said.

A total of 242 people -- 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals -- were on board the crashed flight.

As many as 241 people aboard the flight were killed, while one person survived the accident. The rest of the casualties included the medical complex residents.