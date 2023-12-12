Jemima Khan rejects allegation of financing vloggers backing jailed ex-husband Imran Khan

Islamabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Khan has rejected the allegation of financing vloggers to build support for the former jailed prime minister and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, a media report said on Tuesday.

Jemima, a UK-based filmmaker and producer, rejected the claims made on Monday by former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, Geo News reported.

Responding to a question about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party returning to Parliament with a two-thirds majority after the February 8 elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman alleged that Jemima financed vloggers to build support for the ex-PTI chief and his party.

"Please fear God! This is what vloggers settled abroad are saying. Jemima is giving money to these bloggers," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Replying to a post on social media platform X, Jemima rejected Zardari's remarks and said, "This is obviously not true." The 49-year-old British socialite added that she will only ever wish for "peace & prosperity in Pakistan".

During his interview with a private channel, the 68-year-old former president said there is a lobby supporting and financing the vloggers, adding that it had different intentions.

Zardari added that Khan, the PTI party's founder, did not support parliamentary democracy and wanted presidential democracy.

"He was running a cult democracy," the PPP co-chairman was quoted as saying in the report.

Khan, 71, has been in jail since August 5, when he was arrested after a conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The former-cricketer-turned-politician is currently jailed at the high-security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since September 26 in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

He has been facing several cases since he was ousted from power in April last year.