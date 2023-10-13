Jewish schools in London shut down amid security fears

London: A number of Jewish schools in London have informed parents that they will remain closed on Friday due to security fears amid the conflict in Israel after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled additional funding support targeted at enhanced protection for the country’s Jewish communities against antisemitic attacks.

Menorah High School, Torah Vodaas Primary School and Ateres Beis Yaakov, all in the Barnet area of north London, sent letters to parents on Thursday and a fourth school is also believed to remain closed as they fear anti-Israel protests around the premises.

The letter from Rabbi Feldman of Torah Vodaas said that while there was "no specific threat to our school" it was "not a decision that has been taken lightly".

“CST's advice to Jewish schools remains that Jewish life should continue and schools should remain open as normal,” said a spokesperson for the charity Community Security Trust, which has recorded 139 antisemitic incidents in the last four days since the conflict in Israel escalated.

"All Jewish schools have security guards that are paid for by the government, which has today pledged a further GBP 3 million towards the cost of security guarding in addition to the measures that are already in place," the spokesperson said.

The additional funds announced by Sunak on Thursday bring the total funding for the Jewish Community Protection Security grant to GBP 18 million for 2023-24.

“At moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe. That is why we must do everything in our power to protect Jewish people everywhere in our country. If anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it. You have our complete backing,” said Sunak, as he pledged that the UK would stand in solidarity with Israel.

Soon after, the British Indian leader announced military support to Israel including deploying two Royal Navy ships and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean in plans to "reinforce regional stability and prevent escalation".

A Royal Navy task group will be moved to the eastern Mediterranean next week as a contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts and maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft will begin flying in the region from Friday to track threats to regional stability such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups, Downing Street said.

“We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated. Alongside our allies, the deployment of our world-class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation,” said Sunak.

In a call with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday evening, he confirmed that the UK had authorised the sending of a significant support package to the region, including Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance aircraft, Royal Navy ships, three Merlin helicopters and a detachment of Royal Marines.

“He [Sunak] reiterated that the UK stands side by side with Israel in fighting terror and agreed that Hamas can never again be able to perpetrate atrocities against the Israeli people. Noting that Hamas has enmeshed itself in the civilian population in Gaza, the Prime Minister said it was important to take all possible measures to protect ordinary Palestinians and facilitate humanitarian aid,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call.