JLF Houston wraps up with powerful conversations and literary brilliance

Houston: The seventh edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) returned to Houston with a bang, delivering three days of electrifying conversations, powerful performances and a celebration of ideas that left audiences buzzing.

The globally renowned festival featured a stellar lineup of internationally acclaimed authors, thought leaders, and local talent, blending global issues with Houston’s cultural diversity, across three iconic Houston venues.

The festival brought together a dynamic mix of literary talent, offering fresh perspectives on timely issues such as feminism, climate change, the healing power of literature, and the intersections between personal and global narratives.

Day one kicked off in style at the iconic Museum of Fine Arts in collaboration with Rothko Chapel, with words of wisdom, foresight and overview of the festival by Suraj Dhingra, Teamwork Arts Producer and Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director.

An Indian classical duet set the stage at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) with Shubhendra Rao on sitar and Mastro Saskia Raode Haas on Indian cello, accompanied by Subroto Bhattacharya on tabla.

This was followed by Houston Youth Poet Laureate Elizebeth Hsu and Fay school students Philip Slosburg and Hamza Quereshi.

MFA Curator of Asian Arts Bradley Bailey took everyone present on an engrossing and illuminating journey, highlighting the impact of Indian culture on Japanese art through the Meiji Modern Exhibition at the MFA, Houston.

He talked about artistic, aesthetic and trade influences that fostered the rich connections between two of the world’s most vital cultures.

Day two took over the Asia Society, where the festival hit full stride with an all-star lineup of authors and speakers.

Gramophone Women opened the literary round with a stunning session featuring Vidya Shah, who captivated the audience with stories of female musicians from the gramophone era.

Shah’s deep knowledge, paired with her soulful music, resonated with attendees, highlighting the enduring influence of these women in shaping the music industry.

Mohan Ambikaipaker provided an insightful conversation, contextualising the cultural significance of Shah’s work.

The festival’s midday session, The Writing Life, featured a thought-provoking discussion between bestselling authors Alka Joshi and Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, moderated by Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan.

The two authors shared personal stories of how their heritage and life experiences have shaped their storytelling, captivating the audience with their insights into crafting powerful female characters in fiction. The event was a hit among aspiring writers, who took notes from these literary giants.

Later, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor captivated the crowd in his witty and thought-provoking session ‘A Man for All Seasons’, delivering insights on India’s complex history and modern-day challenges.

Discussing his wide-ranging career as a writer, politician, and global thinker, his signature wit and eloquence kept the crowd engaged as he delved into his thoughts on India’s past and present, making for one of the weekend’s standout moments.

The energy remained high with emotionally charged discussions, including Cristina Rivera Garza’s poignant reflections on loss and healing in Liliana’s Invincible Summer.

The emotionally charged session, Liliana’s Invincible Summer, had Pulitzer Prize winner Cristina Rivera Garza reflecting on the tragic loss of her sister and how this personal grief transformed into a poignant narrative about femicide. In conversation with Jose Aranda Jr., Garza’s moving reflections left a lasting impact on the audience.

The Literature of Healing brought together doctors and authors Fady Joudah, Kirstan Ostherr, and Ricardo Nuila to explore the intersection of literature and medicine.

The panel delved into how storytelling plays a crucial role in healing, offering perspectives that resonated with both medical professionals and literary enthusiasts in the audience.

The day concluded with a powerful discussion on climate change during the session Fire Weather.

John Vaillant delivered an urgent message about the pressing environmental challenges of wildfires and global warming, in conversation with Navdeep Suri.

Vaillant’s latest book, Fire Weather, along with his riveting storytelling, made for a compelling and thought-provoking conclusion to the day.

Day three closed the festival, Sunday, on a high note at the Eternal Gandhi Museum, where the focus shifted to the cultural fusion of literature and music.

The day’s highlight was an evocative performance of Punjabi songs, blending traditional melodies with modern rhythms.

As JLF Houston wrapped up, it once again cemented its place as a cultural highlight, fusing literature, art, and activism into a thought-provoking, unforgettable weekend. Audiences left inspired, carrying forward the festival’s spirit of inquiry and conversation.

The festival is heading next to New York from 9-11 September and then to Boulder Colorado from 13 to 15 September.

JLF will have two more inaugural editions from this year in Seattle and North Carolina.

The inaugural edition of JLF Seattle is set to take place from September 20-22. This eagerly anticipated event will be held at the Seattle Asian Art Museum and Town Hall Seattle, marking the grand debut of the Jaipur Literature Festival in the Pacific Northwest.

The JLF North Carolina is scheduled to debut from September 27–28. The programme for JLF North Carolina promises a compelling array of sessions that exemplify the festival’s commitment to literary excellence and cultural dialogue. Among the highlights is a conversation between Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri and celebrated writer Suketu Mehta.