Jodhpur’s Lake Palace among King Charles III’s travel art to go on display in UK

London, Apr 22 (PTI) Jodhpur’s famous Bal Samand Lake Palace will take pride of place as part of a special exhibition celebrating King Charles III’s travels around the world at the annual Summer Opening of Buckingham Palace.

‘The King’s Tour Artists’ will feature over 70 works of art from the British monarch’s own collection, many on public display for the first time, when his palace State Rooms open to the public in early July.

Among them will be London-based artist Luke Martineau’s ‘Balsamand Palace’, the result of his invitation to join Charles on a four-day royal tour to India for the opening of the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

“Luke Martineau was invited to join a four-day royal tour to India in 2010, for the opening of the XIX Commonwealth Games,” the Royal Collection Trust said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Keen not to miss opportunities, he carefully studied the itinerary to plan ahead, ensuring there was time to respond to scenes unfolding before him, such as the sunset on the lake next to ‘Balsamand Palace’, bathing it in light. He later noted that the trip formed a major inspiration for his future work,” said the charity trust, charged with the care of Britain’s royal art collection.

This tradition of artists joining royal tours dates back to the spring of 1985, when Charles – then as the Prince of Wales – invited John Ward to join him in Italy as the official tour artist with a brief to draw or paint whatever inspired him.

“For the subsequent 40 years, an artist has been personally selected and paid for by the King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief remaining largely unchanged throughout. Forty-two artists to have undertaken this role, who collectively have visited 95 countries during 69 tours, will be represented in the exhibition and publication,” the Royal Collection Trust stated.

An accompanying publication, ‘The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King’, will feature recollections from the artists and over 100 illustrations to reflect the behind-the-scenes stories of these historic tours.

The initiative is said to have provided an opportunity for both experienced and emerging artists to undertake a unique commission and a concentrated period of work in the country or countries visited.

From July 10, these works will be on display in Buckingham Palace’s Ballroom, chosen from a selection made by the King from his personal collection and intended to provide glimpses of life on a royal tour, capturing the tone, colours and atmosphere in ways that differ from a photographic record.

“This fascinating group of works tells the story of 40 years of official travel and artistic patronage,” said Kate Heard, curator of ‘The King’s Tour Artists’ exhibition.

“The freedom given to each artist to capture a personal impression of the countries visited has led to the formation of a rich and varied collection. Encompassing landscapes, figure studies and still life subjects, these works are testament to His Majesty’s deep engagement with and encouragement of artists over the past four decades,” she said.

The Earl of Rosslyn, Personal Secretary to the King and Queen, who conceived and edited ‘The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King’, added: “By inviting an artist to join a royal tour in 1985, the King started a tradition that has continued unbroken to the current day.

“Some were at the start of their careers, others more established, but when interviewed for this book all were united in gratitude for the memorable artistic adventure it represented, knowing also that they were working for someone in sympathy with the artistic craft, a patron of the arts and a passionate advocate for cultural life.” The art works on display will showcase King Charles’ overseas visits from countries across Europe to further afield in the Americas and Asia. PTI AK GSP GSP