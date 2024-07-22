Joe Biden hailed as 'great president' following announcement to pull out from US presidency bid

Washington, Jul 21 (PTI) US President Joe Biden, who on Sunday decided to pull out from the US presidential re-election bid, was hailed by his Democratic Party leaders as a "great president and a great legislative".

Biden, 81, in a tweet, soon after he wrote an open letter to fellow Americans about his decision not to seek re-election, said he was offering his full support to Harris, his 59-year-old running mate.

Biden’s message to the Democrats came soon after he wrote to fellow Americans on his decision not to run for the presidency in the November elections amidst mounting pressure from his senior party leaders after a disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said.

The president's decision comes four months before Americans go to the polls on November 5.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement on Biden’s decision, said: “Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.

“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American,” Schumer added.

US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, in his statement following the announcement said: “Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country.

“Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort.” Senator Rick Scott, a Republican, said: "Let me be clear, if Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today.

“For four years, those closest to Joe Biden, including Kamala Harris, knew he was not fit to be president and lied to the American people to hold onto their power. It was painfully clear that Biden wasn't competent for office going way back to 2021., he said.

"While we welcome the news that one of America's most destructive presidents will be denied a second term, it changes very little as to the stakes of this election. We cannot allow the American dream to be destroyed and replaced with California socialism. Come November, we will defeat the Democrats, elect Donald J. Trump, take back the Senate and the House, and save our country,” Scott said.

President Biden's decision to quit the race comes amid a visible deterioration in his health. The president is currently in self-isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive with COVID-19. PTI LKJ PY PY PY