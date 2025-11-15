Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives in Pak on first state visit in two decades

Islamabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Jordan’s monarch King Abdullah II on Saturday began his two-day state visit to Pakistan, his first trip in over two decades.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the King at Nur Khan Airbase.

Also present were ministers Musaddiq Malik and Wajiha Qamar as well as First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

King Abdullah II is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Sharif, which is his first official visit by a Jordanian monarch in 21 years, reported Radio Pakistan.