Journalist gets bail in two separate cases in Pakistan

Islamabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Two courts in separate cases in Pakistan on Monday accepted the bail pleas of a journalist more than two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly being involved in anti-state activities on social media and data theft through a call centre.

Farhan Mallick was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency on March 20 in Karachi and booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and the Pakistan Penal Code.

District and Sessions Judge (East) Wasim Iqbal approved Mallick’s appeal against a judicial magistrate’s denial of bail in the “anti-state” content case while Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Piyar Ali Khoso granted him bail in the call centre case.

His bail was approved against surety bonds worth PKR 100,000 in each case.

Mallick, founder of the media agency Raftar and a former news director at Samaa TV, was represented by lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii.

His outlet Raftar hailed the first bail as its legal team headed for the hearing of the second case.

“We are now headed to Malir court with [the] legal team for the second hearing. keep making dua (prayer); hope and resilience keep us going,” Raftar said on X.

“Happy 44th birthday Farhan Mallick,” Jaferii wrote on X when the second bail was accepted.

Mallick's arrest was widely criticised by media groups and rights bodies, terming it an attack on the freedom of expression.