Journalist shot dead in Pakistan's Balochistan province, say police

Karachi, May 25 (PTI): A journalist in Pakistan's Balochistan province was allegedly killed when he resisted an attempt by unidentified gunmen to abduct him on Saturday.

A senior police official said that the journalist, Abdul Latif Baloch, who worked for a Quetta-based newspaper, was shot dead when the gunmen entered his house and tried to kidnap him.

"When he resisted, he was shot dead, killing him on the spot,” DSP Daniyal Kakar said.

The killers fled the scene and could not be arrested till this morning.

An investigation into the killing is underway, police said.

Incidentally, the eldest son of Baloch was also kidnapped a few months ago and was later found dead.

Journalist organisations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), have condemned the killing of Baloch, who worked for the Daily Intekhab newspaper.