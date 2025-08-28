Journalists ask Nepalese Govt to reinstate old regulation to register online media

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (PTI) The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to reinstate the registration and renewal process of online media through the Department of Information and Broadcasting(DOIB).

Handing over a memorandum to Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, on Thursday, a delegation led by FNJ President Nirmala Sharma issued the ultimatum.

The letter, signed by FNJ General-Secretary Ram Prasad Dahal, warned of launching protests if the registration and renewal process for online media is not resumed. Receiving the memo, Minister Gurung assured to make transitional arrangements to end the inconvenience faced by online media and bring new regulations at the earliest. Likewise, Secretary at the Communications Ministry, Radhika Aryal, shared that initiatives would be taken to make the online media registration and renewal process easier. Registration, renewal and operation processes of the online media have been obstructed across the country after the government made an amendment to the Printing and Publications Act, 2048, which requires the online media to go to the District Administration Office for registration, renewal and operation of the online news portals.

Until the new regulation was introduced, the online media could register and renew their news portal through the Department of Information and Broadcasting without having to go to the District Administration Office.