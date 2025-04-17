JUI-F chief Rahman suggests Pak govt to integrate Afghan refugees into development prog

Peshawar Apr 17 (PTI) Pakistani cleric Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Thursday said that the decision to expel Afghan refugees is an emotional one and suggested the government to integrate them into the country’s development programme.

"We are venting our anger over Afghanistan on the refugees here, causing them distress," Rehman said while addressing a press conference here.

He recalled that this issue had surfaced in 2017, and at that time, he had proposed categorizing the refugees.

"One such category is that of graduate refugees. These individuals are a skilled asset for Pakistan," he said. He said that the second category is Afghan investors, who have been contributing to economic development for the past 35 years. "If they transfer their capital out of Pakistan, it would have consequences for our economy," he said.

The third category is students, whose relocation would disrupt their education, he said. Therefore, a comprehensive strategy needs to be adopted for the repatriation of refugees, he added. "All these matters can be resolved through negotiation, and we should pursue dialogue," he said, urging a diplomatic approach in dealings with Afghanistan.