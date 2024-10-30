JUI-F chief says govt was set to present ‘dirtiest draft’ related to constitutional amendment

Peshawar, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan's rightwing cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday said that if his party had not voted in favour of the 26th Constitution Amendment Bill in the National Assembly, the government would have bought 11 votes to pass a "dirtiest draft".

Talking to the media in his native town in Dera Ismail Khan, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief also said that there were 56 clauses in the draft bill, which later decreased to 27 due to pressure from his party.

Rehman said his party has eight members in the National Assembly, which were required for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

"We managed to pass this amendment while remaining in opposition,” he said.

He said jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not take part in the voting due to their circumstances. "However, we kept them thoroughly informed throughout the negotiations," he added.

“I have solid evidence that 11 National Assembly members bargained with the government for voting in support of the constitutional package,” Rehman alleged.

He said that without his party's support, a "dirtiest draft" would have passed.

Earlier this month, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024, after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament -- the Senate and the National Assembly, capping the Chief Justice's tenure to three years. PTI AYZ GSP GSP