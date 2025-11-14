Justice Aminuddin Khan sworn in as first chief justice of Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court

Islamabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Justice Aminuddin Khan was on Friday sworn in as the first chief justice of the newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), following the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The development came a day after President Asif Ali Zardari signed into law the 27th amendment, which provides for the creation of the FCC.

President Zardari administered the oath to Justice Khan at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (the President's House). Army chief Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief Justice Yahya Afridi were among those present at the ceremony.

"That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions. That I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” Justice Khan said in his oath.

A day earlier, President Zardari approved Justice Khan's appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The FCC has seven judges, including the chief justice.

According to Dawn, President Zardari appointed six judges, namely Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Supreme Court, Justice K K Agha of the Sindh High Court and Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, who was serving as chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah has also been appointed. Shah was appointed as Supreme Court's Justice Musarrat Hilali was not willing to join the FCC, a source told Dawn.