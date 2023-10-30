K. Kavitha to highlight Telangana development model at Oxford University

London, Oct 30 (PTI) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha will deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford on Monday evening to highlight the development model followed by Telangana under Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) has been invited to deliver a lecture entitled ‘Exploring Inclusive Development: The Telangana Model’ at the world-renowned university and is expected to offer a glimpse into the policies, strategies and initiatives that have positioned the relatively new southern state as a “beacon of inclusive development”.

“Exciting day ahead as MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla takes the Telangana success story to Oxford University! Sharing insights on the Telangana Model of CM KCR Garu and its impact on every life and spectrum of Telangana,” the 45-year-old politician's office tweeted.

During her address at Oxford, the leading political figure and daughter of KCR is expected to focus on how Telangana has pioneered an “unprecedented model of holistic development, championing equitable distribution of resources and opportunities”.

“This unique approach has not only propelled the state to phenomenal economic heights but has also ensured that prosperity touches every life, transcending socioeconomic divides,” her office said in a statement.

The state government believes the invitation from the University of Oxford reflects a significant recognition of the path-breaking governance and development work undertaken in Telangana, pitched as “development with dignity”.

Initiatives such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Mission Kakatiya, upgrade of healthcare facilities with the construction of new hospitals and the launch of programmes like Kanti Velugu for eye care, grassroots programmes for rural development, industrial growth, farmer support, social welfare and digital revolution are expected to be on the agenda of MLC Kavitha’s lecture as part of the "Development Discussions" keynote address.

"Through her address, the international community will have the opportunity to understand and potentially replicate the state's holistic development approach in diverse global contexts. As the world grapples with challenges of inequality and strives for more inclusive growth, the 'Telangana Model', as elucidated by MLC Kavitha at the world's most prestigious university, might just offer the blueprint the global community needs," her office added.