Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage set to open for Indians after 5 years from mid-June

Kathmandu, May 7 (PTI) The Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, which was halted for Indian tourists during the Covid -19 pandemic, is set to resume after five years starting from mid-June with the Chinese government easing restrictions.

China had imposed restrictions on Indian nationals visiting Kailash-Mansarovar in October 2019 citing the outbreak of corona virus.

The Chinese authorities have decided to lift the restrictions and allow Indian tourists to visit Mansarovar. After completing all the necessary paperwork between the tour operators of Nepal and Tibet, it is most likely that the Indian pilgrims can visit Kailash-Mansarovar from June 15, said Ghanashyam Ghimire, Secretary at Nepal Association of Tours and Travel Agents (NATTA).

An understanding was reached in principle between the Government of India and the Peoples Republic of China some six months ago to open the popular pilgrimage site for Indian tourists.

“We welcome the decision taken by the Chinese authorities to resume the visit of Indian nationals to Kailash-Mansarovar and we are very much excited to welcome the Indian pilgrims,” Ghimire said.

“As compared to the route from Uttarakhand to visit Mansarovar, which takes around one month, the route from the Himalayas of Nepal is much easier, time saving and cheap,” Ghimire added.

There are mainly two routes to visit Mansarovar, one is from Rasuwa-Kerung entry point and the other is from Simikot-Hilsa.

Comparatively, Rasuwas-Kerung route is much easier and close to Kathmandu, the capital city. “At present we are working out itineraries to organise tour for Indian tourists wishing to visit Kailash through Rasuwa-Kerung route,” he said.

It takes around two weeks from Kathmandu to Kailash-Mansarovar and back to Kathmandu, which is accessible through land route, Ghimire said.

It takes around Nepalese rupees 250,000 to 300,000 for an individual to visit Kailash from Kathmandu and return, he said.

Kailash-Mansarovar is a popular destination for both Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims from India and Nepal. At present the Chinese authorities have agreed to issue permits to 20,000 Indian tourists to visit Kailash-Mansarovar, Ghimire said.

Air travel is also available for those who prefer air routes to visit Mansarovar, Ghimire said, adding however that air travel is little more costly.

Those who prefer to fly can enjoy chartered helicopter flight from Kathmandu to Kerung, near Tibet border and then reach the destination via road at the Tibetan side, which is better as compared to the roads in the Nepalese side.

The Kailash-Mansarovar tour is open for six months in a year — from April to the end of September.