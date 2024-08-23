Kamala Harris all set to make acceptance speech at Democratic convention

Washington, Aug 22 (PTI) Vice President Kamala Harris, in the most important speech of her political life, is expected to outline her personal story and give an optimistic vision for the future in a bid to persuade the American people to make her the first woman president of the country.

“Tonight, I think it will be one of the greatest speeches we're going to hear in this election season,” New Jersey Senator Cory Booker told reporters here Thursday, hours ahead of a speech by Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where she accepts the presidential nomination, the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party.

Harris, 59, is the first ever Indian-American and the first ever Black woman to be nominated on a major presidential ticket in the US, and she will take on Republican Party's Donald Trump in elections in November.

Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination as the Democratic nominee, Harris, in her address, will share her personal story and her professional record with the American people, make a pitch for an optimistic vision for the future rooted in a deep sense of patriotism and contrast it with the conservative Project 2025 agenda, which her party has dubbed as "extreme".

“Vice President Harris will share her story with the American people – from being raised by a working mother in a middle-class neighbourhood to fighting for survivors of sexual assault and homeowners who suffered in the foreclosure crisis,” said Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler.

“She will share her optimistic vision for America’s future, a New Way Forward, while Trump’s Project 2025 agenda would drag us back to the past,” he said.

“On that stage tonight, you will see a champion for working people all across this country, a defender of our fundamental freedoms, and a prosecutor who will make the case against Donald Trump. And most importantly, you will see the next President of the United States,” Tyler said.

“The theme tonight is ‘For Our Future.’ As we conclude this amazing week of organising, celebrating, and doing the vital work of our party, we’ll use this final night in the United Center to show the American people how Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz are committed to fighting for a brighter future for all,” said DNCC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook.

“Throughout the night, we will remind the American people that this election is about choosing the kind of future we want – not just for ourselves but for generations of Americans to come. America can’t afford to put Donald Trump back in the White House – because a second Trump term would be even more dangerous and devastating than the first one,” he said.

The Washington Post on Thursday said Harris is electrifying rally audiences with one energetic speech after another. Voters are lining up for blocks for a chance to hear her speak. Her crowd sizes are outpacing anything Democrats have seen since the heyday of Barack Obama, the daily said.

The Hill said doubts about Harris largely have been left in the trash can after a head spinning month that has seen her energise her party, narrow a polling gap with Trump — at times taking the lead — and renew hope in the party, as former first lady Michelle Obama put it from the convention stage this week. PTI LKJ SKY SKY