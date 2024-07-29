Kamala Harris symbol of hope & representation for over 4.4 million Indian-Americans, says Democratic fundraiser

Washington, Jul 29 (PTI) Vice President Kamala Harris is a symbol of hope and representation for more than 4.4 million Indian-Americans in the US, a Democratic fundraiser has said, asserting that her presidential campaign's "organic, grassroots enthusiasm" is producing results.

Harris, 59, is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. She officially declared her candidacy for president last week after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20. She is, however, yet to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats.

“Kamala Harris, with her Indian origin, brings an additional layer of excitement and support from the Indian-American community. As someone whose mother hailed from Chennai, India, Kamala Harris is not just a candidate but a symbol of hope and representation for over 4.4 million Indian Americans," Ajay Bhutoria, deputy national finance chair, 'Harris for President, 2024' said on Sunday.

"This community, historically engaged and influential, is poised to be a margin of victory in key battleground states,” Bhutoria said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Harris campaign announced it had raised USD 200 million and had 170,000 volunteers signed in the first week of the campaign.

Harris will be up against former president Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the high-stakes general elections on November 5.

“Harris has been a candidate for less than a week, but she’s already coalesced the entire Democratic Party around her campaign, and the organic, grassroots enthusiasm is producing results,” Bhutoria said.

“From record-breaking fundraising to unprecedented crowds and volunteers pouring into field offices across the battlegrounds, Team Harris is fired up to elect the Vice President and defeat the extremist Trump-Vance ticket,” he said.

The momentum and energy for Harris is real – and so are the fundamentals of this race: this election will be very close and decided by a small number of voters in just a few states. “That’s why our campaign is harnessing the energy across the country for a weekend of action to mark 100 days out from the election (today!),” Bhutoria said.

“Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and leadership in a time when America is at a crossroads. Her candidacy represents a bold vision for the future, one that promises to strengthen democracy, protect reproductive rights, and create opportunities for every American to thrive," he said.

"As we face a critical choice between a future built on progress and inclusion versus one driven by division and regression, Harris offers a compelling path forward,” Bhutoria said. PTI LKJ GRS GRS GRS