Kamala Harris to tour battleground states with running mate from Aug 6

Washington, Aug 1 (PTI) US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would kick off a four-day tour of battleground states along with her running mate on August 6, her campaign announced on Thursday, fuelling the speculation over the potential candidate.

The name of the running mate of Harris in the 2024 presidential elections has been kept a closely guarded secret and is likely to be announced before August 6.

Among the top contenders include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, according to US media reports.

Harris, 59, is the only candidate who has filed paperwork to be the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November 5 presidential elections after her boss and incumbent President Joe Biden on July 20 announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed her as the candidate.

Since then, Harris has gained the support of almost all the delegates of the Democratic party. Top leaders of the party across the country have endorsed her. The party is energised and united behind her, thus posing a major challenge to her Republican rival and former president Donald Trump.

The Harris Campaign on Thursday announced that the Vice President and her yet-to-be-announced running mate would start the four-day tour of the battleground states from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

From there Harris and her running mate would travel to Eau Claire in Wisconsin and Detroit in Michigan on August 7, Research Triangle in North Carolina on August 8, Phoenix in Arizona on August 9 and Las Vegas in Nevada on August 10.

In these election rallies, Harris and her running mate would meet voters and highlight the stakes of this election, her Campaign said.