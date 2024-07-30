Kamala Harris will continue to be an inspiring leader, says Biden

Washington, Jul 30 (PTI) Vice President Kamala Harris has been a champion of civil rights and will continue to be an inspiring leader, President Joe Biden has said Biden made the remarks on Monday during his address at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library in Austin, Texas.

“I made clear how I feel about Kamala, and she's been an incredible partner to me, a champion of civil rights throughout her career, and she'll continue to be an inspiring leader and project this very idea of America, the very idea that we're all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives,” Biden said.

“We've never fully lived up to that, but we've never walked away from it," he added.

On July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the American presidential elections. He endorsed Harris, 59, as the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November 5 general elections.

She is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

"My fellow Americans, in two years, we'll commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. That July 4th of 2026 will be a moment not only about our past but about our future,” he said.

In 2020, Biden made history when he picked Harris as the first Indian-American and the first African-American woman on his presidential ticket. PTI LKJ