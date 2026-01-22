Karachi fire: Pak authorities collect DNA samples from 50 people to help identify victims

Karachi, Jan 22 (PTI) Pakistani authorities have collected DNA samples from 50 individuals to help confirm the identities of the 61 bodies recovered so far from the rubble of the perished shopping plaza in Karachi, even as the search operation continued on Thursday to find more bodies.

The fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, and quickly spread to the rest of the building in the Saddar area on Saturday night. The fire was brought under control only after 36 hours had passed.

The death toll in the fire increased to 61 on Wednesday after 30 bodies were recovered from a single shop on the mezzanine floor of the building.

Sindh police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the DNA samples have been collected from some 50 people who are claiming their loved ones or relatives are still missing in the fire.

“Of the 61 bodies we have recovered so far, only 12 have been identified because most of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition. In some cases, we have just recovered body parts,” she said.

“We have to match the DNAs to confirm identities and hand over bodies to their loved ones or relatives for burial rites, and also match with the list of missing persons,” she added.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi told the media that a judicial inquiry had started into the fire as he visited the site on Wednesday.

“It is going to be a long process before rescue operations are completed,” he stated.

Naqvi said that initial investigations showed that the fire might have started in a toy and children’s clothes shop in the basement and spread rapidly, causing short circuits due to the open wiring in the building.

There were around 1200 shops in the building, spread over 8,000 square yards.

Naqvi said rescue teams were continuing their search operations with the help of thermal imaging cameras and special tools and cutters.

According to the Chief Fire Officer at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, it could take another 10-15 days to complete the rescue operations to locate the missing persons. PTI CORR ZH ZH