Karachi mall fire: Search operation ends, death toll rises to 73

Karachi (PTI): Pakistani authorities on Tuesday called off the search operation at the fire-ravaged Gul Shopping Plaza after nine days, sealing the building as the death toll rose to 73.

The massive fire broke out on January 17 and took nearly two days for firefighters to bring it under control before a full-scale search operation could begin.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the search of the rubble had been completed and the building, now reduced to debris, has been sealed.

“I can confirm that the dead bodies recovered from the remains of the plaza are 73, and around 20 injured persons have been treated and sent home,” he told reporters here.

While scouring the rubble and debris, rescue teams found 69 bodies, including 30, from two shops located in the basement. Four more people, who had initially escaped the blaze, later died in hospitals.

Wahab said the initial inquiry report into the cause of the fire and related lapses would be released within two days.

Police Surgeon Dr Sumayya Syed also confirmed that a total of 73 bodies or human remains had been recovered from the site. She said the process of identification through DNA matching with families of missing persons was still underway.

The tragedy has triggered criticism of the Sindh government over the state of civic facilities and fire safety measures in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister's House said in a press release on Tuesday that the provincial cabinet had approved financial assistance of PKR 10 million for the families of each deceased victim, along with interest-free loans of PKR 10 million to help affected shopkeepers restart their businesses.

The cabinet also approved immediate relief of PKR 500,000 for each shopkeeper to support their livelihood until commercial activities are restored, the release said.