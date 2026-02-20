Karachi plaza fire: Pak authorities set up temporary shops for traders

Karachi, Feb 20 (PTI) Pakistan authorities have set up temporary shops for at least 300 traders who lost everything in the Karachi shopping plaza inferno last month. At least 86 people were killed at the Gul Plaza inferno, with 1200 shops gutted in the fire in the Saddar area on the night of January 17.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that until the Gul Plaza is constructed again on a war footing, the authorities are making arrangements for the affected shopkeepers to resume their businesses at different locations in the city.

The shops at the plaza were mostly selling wholesale goods, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has set up temporary facilities at the famous Polo ground near the business district of I.I. Chundrigar road for 300 of the affected shopkeepers.

“In the first phase, we have installed 300 tent shops and also provided 50 wardens for security and all other facilities for visitors at the Polo ground,” he said.

He said other shopkeepers will also be given shops in the same area soon.

At least 86 people were killed in the inferno, which took two to three days to put out and one week to complete rescue operations to recover dead bodies and injured. PTI CORR RD RD RD