Karan Yadav named Chargé d’Affaires as India upgrades Afghanistan mission

New Delhi: Karan Yadav has been named Chargé d’Affaires of India’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, which has been upgraded to the level of an Embassy, according to Ariana News. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not issued a formal announcement at the time of publishing.

Yadav previously led the Indian Technical Mission in Kabul for a year, coordinating India’s humanitarian assistance and development projects across Afghanistan. He has also served in Indian missions in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The appointment signals New Delhi’s renewed focus on political and economic engagement with Afghanistan.

As reported, India decided to upgrade its mission following External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent discussions with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during the latter’s six-day visit to India. India also indicated that humanitarian aid would be enhanced.

Operational details of the upgraded Embassy, including staffing, consular services and timelines, are expected to be outlined by the MEA. BestMediaInfo/NewsDrum will update this story when official confirmation is issued.