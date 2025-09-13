Karki’s appointment as Nepal PM reflection of ‘trust and confidence’ reposed in her: Yunus

Dhaka, Sep 13 (PTI) Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s newly-appointed prime minister Sushila Karki, saying her appointment at a “crucial and challenging time” was a reflection of the “trust and confidence” reposed in her by the people of the Himalayan nation.

Yunus in his message extended "warmest congratulations" to Karki on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh.

"Your assumption of this high office, at a critical and challenging time, is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the people of Nepal," the head of the interim government said.

"As a longstanding friend and neighbour of Nepal, we are confident that under your able leadership and guidance, Nepal and its resilient people will continue to progress on the path of peace, development and stability,” he added.

The chief adviser said he was looking forward to working closely with the new Nepalese prime minister to further strengthen the deep rooted ties of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect that exist between the two countries.

"I also take this opportunity to express our heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives during the recent political developments in Nepal. We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wish a swift and full recovery to all those who were injured," he added.

Former Chief Justice Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nation-wide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests. PTI GSP GSP