Karnataka's ministers pay tribute to Basaveshwara statue in London

London, Sep 8 (PTI) Karnataka's Ministers for Medical Education and Skills Development, Sharanprakash Patil, and Minister for Higher Education, MC Sudhakar, on Sunday paid tribute to the historic Basaveshwara Statue in London.

They were joined by Manjunath Bhandari, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council; Bhagavan B C, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences; and Jayakar S M, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University.

The event was jointly organised by the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation in collaboration with the Basava Samithi of the United Kingdom.

Neeraj Patil, former Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, together with Abhijeet Salimath, Vice President of UK Basava Samithi, and Gurminder Randhawa, Vice President of the Indian Overseas Congress, warmly welcomed the distinguished Ministers on behalf of the British Indian and Kannada communities.

Addressing the gathering, the Ministers emphasised that the timeless teachings of Lord Basaveshwara remain profoundly relevant in the modern era, offering guidance to build a fair, inclusive, and just society. On this occasion, the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation presented a formal letter of invitation addressed to the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The statue of Lord Basaveshwara, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th November 2015, is the first statue in the United Kingdom to be unveiled by an Indian Prime Minister. It also remains one of the few conceptual statues to have received formal approval from the British Cabinet under the UK Statues Act of 1854.