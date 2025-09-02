Kartarpur Corridor complex remains closed for pilgrims due to restoration work

Lahore, Sep 2 (PTI) The Kartarpur Corridor complex, which was recently submerged in floodwater, remains closed for pilgrims due to ongoing restoration work at the revered Sikh shrine in Pakistan's Punjab province, official media reported on Tuesday.

"Pakistan army and the civil administration continue restoration work at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur after it was flooded last week," the state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

It also uploaded a video of the ongoing restoration work at the complex.

Last week, the Punjab government claimed that floodwater from the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib had been removed, and it would be open for pilgrims early this week. The claim came after Army Chief Asim Munir visited Darbar Sahib and asked authorities to restore it.

"On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the historic Kartarpur Sahib was restored on Friday. It will be reopened for Sikh yatris (pilgrims) within three to four days,” Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had claimed in a statement on Friday.

The floodwater had inundated the Kartarpur Corridor, leaving some 150 local Sikh yatrees and officials trapped. They were later rescued by a helicopter and boats.

The unprecedented floods had brought 10 to 12 feet of water into the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex.

Pakistan’s Punjab is battling with the impact of devastating floods that left over 2.4 million people homeless.

"Around one million people have been relocated to safer areas since the start of flooding in three rivers, Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej on Aug 23. Some 2.4 million people have been rendered homeless in Punjab, a province of 130 million people, and 41 lost their lives in floods, so far," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told a press conference on Tuesday.

She said a total of 3,243 villages have been submerged by the floods.

"The greatest pressure is currently on Trimmu Dam, though water levels in the River Ravi are rapidly receding. The government has set up 395 relief camps, providing shelter and food to affected families, along with 392 medical camps and 336 veterinary camps to ensure the protection of both human and animal lives in Punjab," she said. PTI MZ ZH ZH