Kate Middleton reveals she is in ‘remission’ after cancer hospital visit

London, Jan 14 (PTI) Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of Wales, on Tuesday paid a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London to thank National Health Service (NHS) staff who cared for her during her cancer treatment over the past year and went on to reveal that she was in remission.

Her visit marked the first confirmation of where the 43-year-old senior royal underwent her preventative chemotherapy. "It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” said Catherine, Princess of Wales.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support," she said in a message on social media signed 'C'.

Kate reflected that she wanted to visit the London hospital that had looked after her “so well during the past year”.

The Princess of Wales added: "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for more.

“The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.” Earlier, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said the Princess of Wales wanted to "show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment" the specialist hospital provides. In September last year, Kate revealed she had finished chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer following an "incredibly tough" few months.

It came after she confirmed in March 2024 she would be undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests following abdominal surgery indicated cancer. Last Thursday, she celebrated her 43rd birthday when her husband paid tribute to her as "the most incredible wife and mother".

“The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable,” Prince William said in a post on X.

Kate’s hospital visit this week involved her meeting patients currently undergoing treatment as well as staff working in different roles across the hospital. The Prince and Princess of Wales' Kensington Palace office also named Kate and her husband Prince William as joint patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales to the Royal Marsden in Chelsea this morning, and are delighted that Her Royal Highness is now joining His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, in becoming joint patrons of our specialist cancer centre,” Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement. “We are incredibly fortunate to receive royal patronage – it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families,” she said.

The Royal Marsden hospital opened its doors in London in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is now seen as a world-leading cancer centre operating across three London sites in Chelsea, Cavendish Square and Sutton.

Prince William has held the role of president of the Royal Marsden since 2007 – a position previously held by his mother, Diana – Princess of Wales. Last June, William visited the Royal Marsden to open a new Oak Cancer Centre in Sutton, south London.