Kathmandu airport to remain closed until further notice amid widespread unrest in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 10 (PTI) The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) here was closed on Wednesday until further notice following the massive violent protests across Nepal, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded.

The flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests on Tuesday after agitators tried to enter its premises.

In a public notice, the airport officials said the closure is due to the ongoing critical situation and urged passengers and stakeholders to await further updates.

Earlier, the TIA had announced a temporary closure until 6 pm Wednesday, but operations have now been halted without a reopening timeline, news portal Khabarhub said.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation.

The airport shutdown has affected both domestic and international flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Airlines have advised travellers to stay in contact with their respective carriers for updates.

Authorities said the airport will resume operations only after security agencies give clearance, Khabarhub said.

“We had closed the airport due to security reasons as we saw smoke in some areas surrounding the airport as well as parts of the runway,” said Rinji Sherpa, spokesperson of the airport.

The Nepal Army, in a statement, has asked the “foreign nationals, who are stranded due to the current difficult situation to contact the nearest security post or security people for their rescue or any other help.” It has also requested hotels, tourism entrepreneurs and related agencies concerned to provide necessary help to the needy foreign nationals.

The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to help create a tourist friendly environment for the movement of tourists.

“As the country is passing through a difficult situation and the airport remains closed, it is necessary to manage the stranded tourists,” HAN said in a statement.

HAN said that it has been coordinating with Nepal Tourism Board and Nepal Army for necessary management and facilitation of tourists. It also issued a hotline contact number 9851031495 for accommodation facilities to the stranded tourists.

On Tuesday night, the Nepal Army took control of the airport after the agitators tried to enter its premises.

Air India, which operates six flights a day between New Delhi and Kathmandu, on Tuesday cancelled four flights. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu. PTI SBP NPK ZH NPK NPK