Kathmandu Airport to remain shut down for 10 hours daily from Friday

Kathmandu, Nov 5 (PTI) Starting November 8, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport will shut down for 10 hours daily for the next five months owing to the maintenance works.

The 10-hour daily closure is aimed at facilitating the construction works relating to expansion of the taxiway.

Both the domestic and international services of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) will remain closed from 10 pm to 8 am starting from November 8 till March 31, Bachchu Ram Shrestha, Operations Manager and acting spokesperson of the TIA told PTI.

However, this will not affect the operation schedule for helicopters, he added.